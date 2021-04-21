Left Menu

PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of US President Joe Biden on April 22-23, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:18 IST
PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of US President Joe Biden on April 22-23, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday. The PMO in a release said nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They will represent countries that are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others.

The Prime Minister will make his remarks in the leaders' session 1 on April 22, from 5.30 to 7.30 pm on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030", the PMO said. During the summit, the leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The world leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities. The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...

Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centres handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi familys shameful arrogance at a time when everyone needed to come together to f...

Digital platforms emerge as lifelines for people as COVID cases spike

With COVID cases touching new highs, digital platforms - right from Twitter to Tinder - have become lifelines for people looking for hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for the patients.A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered i...

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologies after customer protested at autoshow, says to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021