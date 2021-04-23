Left Menu

US will work with other countries on climate innovation, says Biden

In his address at the White House climate summit, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the United States will partner with other countries on climate-related innovations.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:32 IST
US will work with other countries on climate innovation, says Biden
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

In his address at the White House climate summit, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the United States will partner with other countries on climate-related innovations. According to The Hill, Biden said the US would team up with Sweden and India to decarbonize the industrial sector, with the United Kingdom to reach a carbon-free power sector and work on agriculture with the United Arab Emirates and others.

Biden also said he was "heartened" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to collaborate with other countries on advancing carbon dioxide removal. "The United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries on that endeavor," he said. "It has great promise."

He added that this type of cooperation will benefit all countries. "Nations that work together to invest in a cleaner economy will reap rewards for their citizens," he said. The remarks come as the administration seeks to push for a clean energy transition in order to mitigate climate change and to show that jobs can be created in the process, as reported by The Hill.

The President also on Friday said the U.S. needs to invest in new technologies and clean infrastructure and argued doing so would create new jobs while also tackling climate change. He also referred to his $2.25 trillion jobs plan unveiled last month. He said that putting money toward climate change would create new opportunities for working Americans in construction, manufacturing and fields that "we haven't even conceived of yet."

"This challenge and these opportunities are going to be met by working people in every nation," Biden said. "We must ensure that workers who survived in yesterday's and today's industries have as bright a tomorrow in the new industries." The Hill reported that the infrastructure and climate plan has faced hefty scrutiny from Republicans, who argue that it should be focused on traditional infrastructure projects. Republicans have also been particularly critical of Biden's plan to pay for the bill by raising taxes on corporations, something they say would hurt companies and drive jobs overseas.

"When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone. That is the heart of my jobs plan," Biden said. "Every country will need to invest in new clean energy technologies." According to Sputnik, Biden pointed out he considers the summit to be the beginning of a path that would take the international community to the United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow in November. The US president urged the international community to fulfill commitments on climate change.

The leaders of 40 countries are participating in the two-day summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

Democrats were on a roll. The House voted along party lines to make the nations capital the 51st state and two hours later, the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans.Thursdays twin...

Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to ...

Kerala businessman threatened, relieved of money; one held

Mangaluru, Apr 23 PTI A 33-year-old man has been arrested here on the charges of threatening a Kerala-based businessman and extorting money from him, police said on Friday.The arrested person has been identified asDivya Darshan, city police...

Schalke tightens security after fans attack relegated team

Schalke has tightened security and will file a criminal complaint against its own fans following a violent attack on players and staff after the team was relegated, the club said on Friday.When the team bus arrived at the stadium early Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021