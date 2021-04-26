Left Menu

Tibetan student body in France protests against Chinese detention of Panchen Lama

Students for Free Tibet-France organised a protest demonstration in Paris on Sunday against China's continued detention of the 11th Panchen Lama.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:00 IST
Tibetan student body in France protests against Chinese detention of Panchen Lama
Students for Free Tibet-France organised a protest demonstration in Paris against China's continued detention of 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima on Sunday (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Students for Free Tibet-France organised a protest demonstration in Paris on Sunday against China's continued detention of the 11th Panchen Lama. On the birth anniversary of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was recognised by the Dalai Lama in 1995, as many as 300 protesters gathered at the Place de la Republique demanding his release.

Candles were lit and prayers were also held to mark Panchen Lama's birthday. Yankey Muccini, President of SFT led the demonstration. French Senator Andre Gattolin, who is also the Vice President of the Inter-parliamentary alliance on China, was also present at the protest.

The protesters called on the international community to stop the violence against the Tibetan people and cultural genocide perpetrated by China. Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Curtail election victory celebrations to contain COVID spread: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has called for curtailing election victory celebrations, and postponement of all byelections and local elections by six months as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.All large public gatherin...

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing.

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing....

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives; no purpose would be served: Delhi HC.

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives no purpose would be served Delhi HC....

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021