PM Modi discusses skill development, COVID-19 with his Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and discussed cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and discussed cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together. "Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together," tweeted PM Modi.

Japan and India are partners in peace with a common interest in and complementary responsibility for promoting the security, stability and prosperity of Asia as well as in advancing international peace and equitable development. Presently, India is under stress due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in. (ANI)

