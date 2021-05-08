Left Menu

Afghanistan's capital city hit by blackouts after power pylons destroyed

Amid the recent surge in violence throughout Afghanistan, the capital city Kabul has been hit by blackouts after electricity pylons were blasted.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the recent surge in violence throughout Afghanistan, the capital city Kabul has been hit by blackouts after electricity pylons were blasted. The main power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said the incident happened in Mirzakhil village in Kalakan district at around 4:45 am on Friday, in which two power pylons were destroyed and a third pylon was partly damaged, TOLOnews reported.

The power utility said that electricity pylons were targeted by unknown gunmen over the past 40 days. "They (culprits who destroyed the pylons) feel happiness and foresee satisfaction in destroying (the pylons) while these assets are national assets, they are public assets, and no one has the right to exploit public assets for their personal motives and political objectives," said Wahidullah Tawhidi, the DABS spokesperson.

Local residents and religious scholars have condemned the targeting of electricity pylons. "The people who are destroying electricity pylons are in fact working for other countries and want to dominate others," said Zalmay Afghanyar, a resident of Kabul city. Hamraz, another resident of Kabul city said, "The people who destroy power pylons are very bad people because a lack of electricity hurts the public."

Taliban threats came as the US has begun drawdown of its troops in Afghanistan and violence has escalated in the country. Taliban have launched a new wave of offensive in several Afghan cities and are resorting to bombings and heavy weapons after the United States missed May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. (ANI)

