Pakistan Opposition alliance PDM announces fresh anti-govt rallies in Swat, Karachi
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced a new round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in Karachi and Swat.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced a new round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in Karachi and Swat. The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Swat on July 4 and the second one in Karachi on July 29, Samaa News quoted Fazl as saying in Peshawar.
The JUI-F chief said that opposition parties will not negotiate with the government but they are ready to talk to those who brought Imran Khan's government to power. There will be some conditions before the talks, said the JUI-F chief, adding that they will have to assure them that they won't repeat what they did in the past.
The army should be kept away from the election, demanded Fazl, saying that police are enough to maintain the law and order during the elections, Samaa News reported. Fazl said that Imran Khan was planning to allow US bases in Pakistan but the JUI-F chief claimed he had warned the PM that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country.
He claimed Imran Khan refused to give the US, bases in Pakistan under pressure from the opposition and the people. (ANI)
