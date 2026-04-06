Left Menu

Devastating Floods and Landslides Sweep Across Afghanistan: Over 110 Lives Lost

Recent extreme weather in Afghanistan has led to severe flooding and landslides, causing at least 110 fatalities and leaving several people missing. Over 6,122 families are affected as homes, roads, and agricultural land face destruction. Authorities continue to warn of further heavy rains and increased risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:47 IST
Devastating Floods and Landslides Sweep Across Afghanistan: Over 110 Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan has turned dire as extreme weather results in deadly flooding and landslides. According to authorities, the death toll has risen to at least 110, with seven individuals still missing. Heavy rainstorms have been impacting 34 provinces for nearly two weeks.

Throughout the past day, 11 more fatalities and six injuries were confirmed by the Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, the thunderstorms have devastated infrastructure, with 958 houses annihilated and over 4,150 partially damaged. Roads, businesses, and farmlands have also sustained significant harm.

Authorities issued countrywide weather warnings as a precautionary measure. Previous snowfall and floods earlier this year already claimed lives, adding to the country's vulnerability. With key highways now blocked, travel remains heavily disrupted, exacerbating the crisis further.

TRENDING

1
Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims

Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims

 India
2
Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

 India
3
TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silence

TMC's Fiery Volley: Banerjee Slams Modi and Shah Over Pakistan Threat Silenc...

 India
4
Astrologer Under Fire: The Dark Side of a Self-Styled Advisor

Astrologer Under Fire: The Dark Side of a Self-Styled Advisor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026