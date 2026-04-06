Devastating Floods and Landslides Sweep Across Afghanistan: Over 110 Lives Lost
Recent extreme weather in Afghanistan has led to severe flooding and landslides, causing at least 110 fatalities and leaving several people missing. Over 6,122 families are affected as homes, roads, and agricultural land face destruction. Authorities continue to warn of further heavy rains and increased risks.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The situation in Afghanistan has turned dire as extreme weather results in deadly flooding and landslides. According to authorities, the death toll has risen to at least 110, with seven individuals still missing. Heavy rainstorms have been impacting 34 provinces for nearly two weeks.
Throughout the past day, 11 more fatalities and six injuries were confirmed by the Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, the thunderstorms have devastated infrastructure, with 958 houses annihilated and over 4,150 partially damaged. Roads, businesses, and farmlands have also sustained significant harm.
Authorities issued countrywide weather warnings as a precautionary measure. Previous snowfall and floods earlier this year already claimed lives, adding to the country's vulnerability. With key highways now blocked, travel remains heavily disrupted, exacerbating the crisis further.
ALSO READ
India Provides Lifeline to Afghanistan Amid Natural Disasters
The Ripple Effect of Conflict in the Middle East: Casualties and Consequences
Missile Interception: Casualties Mount in Abu Dhabi
Echoes of Disaster: Remembering the 1905 Kangra Earthquake
Bracing for Impact: Maharashtra's Disaster Preparedness Drive