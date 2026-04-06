Devastating Floods and Landslides Sweep Across Afghanistan: Over 110 Lives Lost

The situation in Afghanistan has turned dire as extreme weather results in deadly flooding and landslides. According to authorities, the death toll has risen to at least 110, with seven individuals still missing. Heavy rainstorms have been impacting 34 provinces for nearly two weeks.

Throughout the past day, 11 more fatalities and six injuries were confirmed by the Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, the thunderstorms have devastated infrastructure, with 958 houses annihilated and over 4,150 partially damaged. Roads, businesses, and farmlands have also sustained significant harm.

Authorities issued countrywide weather warnings as a precautionary measure. Previous snowfall and floods earlier this year already claimed lives, adding to the country's vulnerability. With key highways now blocked, travel remains heavily disrupted, exacerbating the crisis further.