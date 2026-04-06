India Provides Lifeline to Afghanistan Amid Natural Disasters
India has dispatched a new batch of relief materials, including kitchen sets and hygiene kits, to Afghanistan following recent floods and an earthquake. Committed to humanitarian aid, India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people during these challenging times, as stated by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
India has delivered a new shipment of relief materials to Afghanistan in the wake of recent floods and an earthquake, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry.
The assistance includes kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags, intended to alleviate the hardship faced by many affected individuals.
Jaiswal emphasized India's commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian assistance and support to the Afghan people during these challenging conditions, stating solidarity with Afghanistan on social media.
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