India Provides Lifeline to Afghanistan Amid Natural Disasters

India has delivered a new shipment of relief materials to Afghanistan in the wake of recent floods and an earthquake, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry.

The assistance includes kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags, intended to alleviate the hardship faced by many affected individuals.

Jaiswal emphasized India's commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian assistance and support to the Afghan people during these challenging conditions, stating solidarity with Afghanistan on social media.