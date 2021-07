Military plane carrying 85 people crashes in southern Philippines

A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, local media reported. A C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force crashed in Barangay, at 11:30 am, CNN Philippines reported.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Cirilito Sobejana said rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing. Further details are awaited.

