Left Menu

Israel reports 5,622 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,622 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 934,896.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 15-08-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 05:42 IST
Israel reports 5,622 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,622 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 934,896. The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 11 to 6,622, the ministry said.

The number of active cases increased to 48,401, highest since February 17, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 453 to 494, the ministry added. The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 879,873 after 1,940 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 5.84 million, or 62.6 percent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and over 860,000 have got the third jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021