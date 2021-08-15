Left Menu

Afghan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan, will proceed to another country afterwards

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday left for Tajikistan, from where he will proceed to another country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 20:38 IST
Afghan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan, will proceed to another country afterwards
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday left for Tajikistan, from where he will proceed to another country. The development came soon after Ghani left Afghanistan following the Taliban advance into the capital city, Sputnik reported.

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has also left the country, Global Times reported citing media reports. According to Tolo News, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, "hope this 'hard day and night' will pass soon and people will see peaceful days." Earlier, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the sources.

Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal in separate video clips also assured the people of Kabul will be secured as they are protecting the city along with international allies. Earlier, the Taliban in a statement assured residents of Kabul no to be afraid as they are not intended to enter the Afghan capital militarily and there will be a peaceful movement towards Kabul (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021