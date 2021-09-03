Pakistan's COVID-19 death count crosses 26,000

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 26,000 in Pakistan, after 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reported Dawn. The total deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 26,035, reported Dawn.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, out of 59,745 COVID-19 tests, 3,787 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,171,578. The positivity rate has dipped to 6.33 per cent from 6.65 per cent. (ANI)

