Left Menu

Pakistan's COVID-19 death count crosses 26,000

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 26,000 in Pakistan, after 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reported Dawn.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:13 IST
Pakistan's COVID-19 death count crosses 26,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 26,000 in Pakistan, after 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reported Dawn. The total deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 26,035, reported Dawn.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, out of 59,745 COVID-19 tests, 3,787 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,171,578. The positivity rate has dipped to 6.33 per cent from 6.65 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021