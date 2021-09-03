Left Menu

Australian PM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand and said, "our thoughts are with all those affected".

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:15 IST
Australian PM condemns terrorist attack in New Zealand
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand and said, "our thoughts are with all those affected". "Australia condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Auckland. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We stand with our Kiwi family in deploring all such violent acts designed to create fear and divide us. Kia kaha New Zealand," Morrison tweeted.

At least six people were wounded in the terrorist attack at a supermarket in New Zealand. The suspect, a Sri Lankan national, has been fatally shot by police, New Zealand Herald reported. In an address, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the attack was carried out by an 'ISIS-inspired lone wolf'.

"This was a violent attack, it was senseless on innocent New Zealanders," she said. "I want to acknowledge the six New Zealanders injured." Police were following the man after he left home and walked into the New Lynn Countdown this afternoon - before he took a knife from a shelf, and carried out the attack.

Three of the six shoppers are in critical condition in the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021