Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate remains close to 7 pc

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan is still close to 7 per cent for the fourth consecutive day that has concerned officials to curb the virus spread.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:57 IST
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate remains close to 7 pc
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan is still close to 7 per cent for the fourth consecutive day that has concerned officials to curb the virus spread. On Saturday, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre said that in the past 24 hours, 64,053 coronavirus tests were conducted out of which 3,980 were positive.

Currently, Pakistan has a positivity rate of 6.21 per cent and has reported 11,75,558 coronavirus cases till Saturday. Nearly 79 deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. So far, nearly 26,114 people have died in Pakistan from COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

