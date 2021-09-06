UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea

Left Menu

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde.

ANI | New York | Updated: 06-09-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 07:44 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the coup attempt in Guinea and called for the release of President Alpha Conde. "I am personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who announced that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government and the rebels declared a nationwide curfew in the country.

The US also condemned the seizure of power by the military in Guinea, calling on all parties to avoid violence and engage in dialogue. "Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

