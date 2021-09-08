India-South Korea relations have become multidimensional: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that relations between India and South Korea have made great progress and have become multidimensional.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that relations between India and South Korea have made great progress and have become multidimensional. Birla was a part of a bilateral meeting with Byeong Seung Park, National Assembly, the Republic of Korea in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna.
Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "In a bilateral meeting with Mr. Byeong Seug Park, Speaker, National Assembly, Rep. of Korea in #5WCSP , shared issues of mutual interest including parliamentary cooperation and defence. Relations between the two countries have made great progress and have become multidimensional." Birla is leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Austria organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.
He is accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers. (ANI)
