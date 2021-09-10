Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman meets Head of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vienna

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday met with the Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to discuss Parliamentary Diplomacy and Cooperation.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 10-09-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 03:28 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman meets Head of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Union in Vienna
Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday met with the Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to discuss Parliamentary Diplomacy and Cooperation. The Iranian delegation was led by Elham Azad who is the Head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Group of Parliament of Iran. The bilateral meeting took place on the sideline of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna.

Both parties also discussed the Parliament of India's active engagement with the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Harivansh also held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Ghana during the visit to Vienna.

Harivansh along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are in Vienna to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations. The Indian Parliamentary delegation is being led by Birla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

