Pakistan reports 2,233 new COVID-19 case

Pakistan reported 2,233 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 2,233 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday. Out of the 52,788 tests of COVID-19 which were conducted throughout the country, 2,233 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 being the reason for the fatalities, according to NCOC data. The total number of patients in critical care due to COVID-19 is 4,561. The positivity rate fell to 4.23 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 4.89 per cent.

Pakistan's Punjab province has alone reported 936 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among all the provinces in the country. The province also reported 24 deaths on Friday due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the province to 12,514. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

