Multiple blasts: Three bodies found in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
Three bodies were found in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan on Friday morning, local media reported.
"Three bodies were found in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar on Friday morning and were taken to the hospital, eyewitnesses said. Local officials did not comment about the incident," TOLO News said tweet. On Wednesday, the eastern province of Nangarhar witnessed multiple attacks in Jalalabad city resulting in the death of five persons, as per TOLO News.
Four explosions in different parts of the city took the lives of two people and injured three others, eyewitnesses told Tolo News.
