SCO countries complete joint military exercise in Russia

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) member states have completed the 12 days long joint training exercise in Orenburg, Russia on Friday. The joint training exercise involving armed forces of all SCO member states was organised with an aim to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multinational military contingents, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat witnessed the validation exercise on Thursday and expressed great satisfaction over the high standards of synergy and close ties achieved among member states during the exercise, the statement added. The exercise began on September 14 and member nations conducted joint training focusing on combating terrorism.

All military contingents took part in the final joint exercise where-in multinational forces exhibited their tactical prowess, combat power and overwhelming dominance over terrorist groups. (ANI)

