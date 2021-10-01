Left Menu

Petrol at Rs 127.30 per litre, kerosene at Rs 99.31 in Pakistan as govt continues to increase prices: Report

Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by Rs 4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre and it also hiked the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil by Rs 7.05 and Rs 8.82 per litre, respectively, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-10-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 03:01 IST
Petrol at Rs 127.30 per litre, kerosene at Rs 99.31 in Pakistan as govt continues to increase prices: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by Rs 4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre and it also hiked the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil by Rs 7.05 and Rs 8.82 per litre, respectively, reported local media. Islamabad had hiked the petroleum prices on September 15 by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre.

Currently in Pakistan, the price of petrol has surged to Rs 127.30 per litre, high-speed diesel costs Rs 122.04 per litre, kerosene Rs 99.31 and light diesel oil costs Rs 99.51 per litre, reported Dawn. The increased prices are effective from Friday. Pakistan's Finance Division said in a statement, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out higher petroleum prices based on an increase in prices in the international market as well as exchange rate variations in the last two weeks.

The statement added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "decided against the recommendation and passed on the minimum increase in prices to the consumers", according to Dawn. Pakistan government now revises oil prices on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt's Oilgram instead of the previous mechanism of monthly calculations on the basis of import cost of Pakistan State Oil, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021