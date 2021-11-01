Left Menu

Pakistan's religious leader Muneeb claims proscribed group TLP never wanted French ambassador expelled

Disputing one of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) key demands of expelling French ambassador, Pakistan top cleric and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Monday claimed that the banned Islamist group never wanted it.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Disputing one of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) key demands of expelling French ambassador, Pakistan top cleric and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Monday claimed that the banned Islamist group never wanted it. Rehman, while speaking with journalists in Karachi, said that TLP soon emerge as a "lawful political force", reported Geo News.

After weeks of violent protests by TLP, the Pakistan government on Sunday announced that an agreement has been reached between the negotiating team and the proscribed outfit without sharing any details of the agreement. Rehman, along with Saylani Welfare Trust Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui, and Maulana Abid Mubarak had gone to Islamabad to settle issues between TLP and the government, reported Geo News.

"We wanted to settle the issue with wisdom and behind closed doors [...] we asked the government to refrain from using force, as an unwise use of force is akin to tyranny," said Rehman. Talking about his meeting with the TLP leadership, he said the proscribed group's leader told him that the government had "violated" its agreement with them several times, and thus, they did not trust the Centre, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Mufti Rehman also slammed 'liberals'. He said that "some liberals" had asked where the writ of the state was during the protests. "If the country's liberals sound worried, then we can assume that someone is doing the right thing," he said.

"Some liberals are provoking the government [...] in the government's hard times, these liberals will be the first ones to flee," Rehman said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

