Left Menu

LG Electronics supplies infotainment system to Renault's new EV

LG Electronics announced on the 1st that it has supplied the next-generation infotainment system to French automaker Renault Group's new electric vehicle (EV) model 'Megane E-Tech'.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:27 IST
LG Electronics supplies infotainment system to Renault's new EV
LG Electronics and Renault unveiled a next-generation infotainment system jointly developed by the two companies.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 2 (ANI/Global Economic): LG Electronics announced on the 1st that it has supplied the next-generation infotainment system to French automaker Renault Group's new electric vehicle (EV) model 'Megane E-Tech'. LG Electronics and Renault unveiled a next-generation infotainment system jointly developed by the two companies at 'IAA Mobility 2021' held in Munich, Germany in September. This infotainment system is based on Google's Android Automotive OS.

It applied Android 10, the latest version of Android OS, and obtained Google Automotive Services (GAS) license. The GAS provides various Google services and Android apps available on Android automotive devices. This system is the first to obtain the GAS license for the Android 10 version. Considering that about 70 per cent of the mobile device OS share is Android OS, customers using Android OS can easily adapt to the automobile infotainment system. In addition, this system is simple and intuitive, so anyone using other OS can also easily use it.

The two companies first developed a software platform that can run separately from the hardware. This platform supports Ethernet interfaces, a short-range communication network between cluster (dashboard) and CID (central information display), allowing customers use Google map or control music and videos on the cluster. Also, the platform is equipped with FOTA (Firmware over the air) system, which is automatically updated via wireless Internet, so users can always use the latest version of the OS. In addition, the charging status of EV can be checked outside the vehicle.

"The digital cockpit has rapidly changed the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicles to improve personalization and comfort," said Thierry Cammal, Vice President of Renault Software Factory Alliance Global. "Continuous cooperation with LG Electronics played an important role in applying excellent Android cockpit to Megane E-Tech." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021