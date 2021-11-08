Left Menu

Taiwan working to fight Chinese cognitive warfare

Taiwan is working to fight Chinese cognitive warfare like the use of social media and other platforms to spread disinformation and cause social unrest.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 08-11-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 06:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is working to fight Chinese cognitive warfare like the use of social media and other platforms to spread disinformation and cause social unrest. The Ministry of National Defense on Saturday said that it is combating Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, reported Taipei Times.

The ministry said it has submitted guidelines to the Legislative Yuan to define cognitive warfare efforts by foreign powers and to outline the military's actions to combat it. The CCP engages in cognitive warfare with Taiwan through the use of propaganda, fake social media accounts, content farms and Taiwanese collaborators, it said, reported Taipei Times.

The military traces misinformation shared through social media in Taiwan, and posts corrected information on its own social media accounts and Web sites, the ministry said, adding that it also posts the corrected information in replies to public posts where possible. Meanwhile, a defense researcher on Saturday said that the military must continue to improve its asymmetric combat and electronic warfare capabilities to meet the threat of a Chinese invasion attempt. (ANI)

