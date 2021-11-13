Jaishankar meets FMs of Cyprus, Slovakia at Dubai Expo

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides at the India Pavilion in the Dubai Expo 2020. "Good to see Foreign Minister @Christodulides of Cyprus at the #IndiaPavilion in the Dubai #Expo2020," tweeted Jaishankar.

The minister also met the Foreign Minister of Slovakia Ivan Korcok. "Pleased to meet Slovakia FM @Ivankorcok in Dubai #Expo2020. Look forward to strengthening our cooperation with the Visegrad Group," the EAM tweeted.

EAM Jaishankar reached Dubai this morning to attend the Bani Yas Forum. He visited the India pavilion at the Dubai Expo. He indicated that scheduled flights in full strength between India and UAE may begin. EAM Jaishankar said, "I would say in terms of airlines issue part of it was people are very careful, the bubble arrangements, you know scheduled flights have been not operating for some time, so we are moving towards the resumption of scheduled flights. That is the call that civil aviation ministry will take. What I can tell you from my perspective is that the move towards the resumption of scheduled flights is progressing."

He further said, "Today we have 97 countries which fall in category 'A' list. To my mind that itself is a step towards normalcy. Obviously that had to happen before the airline expanded. Airline policy cannot be taken for one destination or one event. I know civil aviation ministry is now looking at now as travel is easing up vaccinated people can move and there is understanding to make the move." S Jaishankar also said that in India, Covid and economic recoveries are taking place and the year has been good for the trade. He said that there is optimism on the street and it is not just pent up growth but it is continuing. (ANI)

