American woman invites Afghan refugee family for Thanksgiving meal to acquaint them with US traditions

An American woman invited an Afghan refugee family for a Thanksgiving meal and served a delicious turkey in an attempt to help them get acquainted with American traditions and settle down in the new country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 01:57 IST
An American woman invited an Afghan refugee family for a Thanksgiving meal and served a delicious turkey in an attempt to help them get acquainted with American traditions and settle down in the new country.

The Afghan family had come to the US on a special immigrant visa in September 2020. As reported by CNN, Asghary, along with his four children was invited by Kiki Nagy to experience their first Thanksgiving meal.Kiki Nagy is a volunteer for Miry's List, a Southern California-based group that helps refugee families settle in the US."Every homeland, every nation, every people, every person, they have got a culture or tradition, right? So it is our first time, and now we want to learn a little bit about what this is, really," Asghary said.

Nagy made a big turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes and spinach along with a lamb to make sure the Asghary family could have something familiar to eat, said CNN.With the humanitarian situation continuing to worsen in Afghanistan, several experts and UN agencies have called on the international community to step up its efforts to curtail the crisis in the Taliban-led country.In an opinion piece for the Virginia-based Politico, Saad Mohseni, chairman and CEO of Afghanistan's largest media group Moby Group said that US President Joe Biden may wish to forget about Afghanistan, but there's never been a more urgent need for the US to stay involved. In August, the US completely withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, after 20 years of military operations. (ANI)

