Several Iranian guards suffer casualties after border clashes near Afghanistan, say Taliban

The Iranian forces had suffered at least nine casualties during clashes on the Afghanistan-Iran border after fuel smuggling attempts from the Iranian side, the Taliban authorities said on Thursday, reported The Frontier Post.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:21 IST
The Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.. Image Credit: ANI
The Iranian forces had suffered at least nine casualties during clashes on the Afghanistan-Iran border after fuel smuggling attempts from the Iranian side, the Taliban authorities said on Thursday, reported The Frontier Post. Fighting between the two countries' respective security forces broke out in Konjak, Nimroz province in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday at around midday, and continued until the late evening. Local authorities and witnesses said the Taliban seized three Iranian check posts, according to The Frontier Post.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman said in a statement that the clashes were triggered by "a misunderstanding at the local level". He also emphasised that "the situation is now under control with the understanding of both sides"

Salahudin Ayobi, the spokesperson for the governor of Nimroz province, said that tensions had been resolved and the "misunderstanding" had been over fuel smuggling, according to Arab News. The fighting started following a dispute among residents, said Iranian media, denying the capture of border check posts. However, locals had said Taliban forces had crossed the border into Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

