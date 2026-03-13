UK Urges Continued Sanctions on Russia Amid U.S. Easing

The United Kingdom is advocating for sustained pressure on Russia by keeping sanctions in place, a strategy it believes is crucial for ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This call to action comes in the wake of the United States deciding to ease sanctions on Russian oil, a move that has sparked concerns among British officials.

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer reiterated that it is vital for all international partners to maintain a unified stance against Russia to diminish its ability to support hostile actors, thereby hastening the war's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)