Left Menu

Pakistan to host emergency OIC meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 19

Pakistan is set to host a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 19 regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:54 IST
Pakistan to host emergency OIC meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to host a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 19 regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. "In view of the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan will host the Extraordinary Session of [OIC] Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on 19 Dec, in support of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's convening of the meeting as OIC Summit Chair," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia called for an OIC meeting on the issue. The issues of unfreezing Afghan financial assets in Western banks and the formation of a more inclusive government in the country will be high on the agenda of the meeting, the Russian news agency reported citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the meeting would facilitate the coordination of necessary measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021