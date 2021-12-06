Left Menu

India, Russia signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols: Rajnath Singh

India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 13:28 IST
Reinforcing enduring strategic partnership, India, Russia first 2+2 ministerial dialogue underway in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu. "India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful and substantial," adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia." India and Russia on Monday signed the agreements for the procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

Another agreement was signed on Protocol on amending agreement on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing dated February 18, 2019. The first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is underway between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are holding discussions with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu. "A milestone in the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. EAM Dr SJaishankar and RM Rajnath Singh welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Further reinforcing the unique, enduring and mutually beneficial nature of our strategic partnership. The inaugural #IndiaRussia 2+2 Dialogue gets underway, with political and defence issues of mutual interest on the agenda," Bagchi added. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday.

The head of the states will take stock of the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further improve the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

