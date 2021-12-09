Oman Design and Build Week returns from 14 to 16 March 2022 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Oman

Under the patronage of the Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Oman Design & Build Week, incorporating The Big Show and Oman Real Estate Expo, will be held from 14 to 16 March 2022, at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, Oman. The event is dedicated to the building, construction, and real estate industry, and seeks to build partnerships and grow business in an in-person environment.

As the economy in the Sultanate of Oman continues to recover from the slowdown resulting by the global pandemic, the economic diversification plans guided by Oman Vision 2040 emphasize strengthening the construction industry. The construction industry being the second-largest driver of non-oil growth of Oman's economy is witnessing rapid growth. A significant rise in the number of multi-billion projects is accelerating demand for building and construction products and services.

Ashley Roberts, General Manager, CONNECT – the organiser of Oman Design & Build Week states, "We are confident that the business opportunities offered at Oman Design & Build Week will foster positive meaningful engagement in the construction, building and real estate industries, and that will support economic growth."

Oman Design & Build Week will feature over 300 new products and technologies catering to the building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, building technology and automation, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP), heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), construction tools and materials, concrete and concrete-related products and plant, machinery and vehicles (PMV) sectors. With companies participating from over 18 countries, the event is expected to draw 11,000 visits in three days.

At the co-located Oman Real Estate Expo, the real estate industry will converge offering brokers, agents, developers, owners, and home buyers' multiple options to search commercial and residential projects, invest in new projects, buy properties, and learn about the ongoing and upcoming trends in the market. Oman Real Estate Expo is organized in partnership with Oman Real Estate Association, Oman's nodal trade body representing Omani real estate institutions and companies operating in real estate development, investment, valuation, and brokerage.

Asim Mohammed Al Zadjali, Chairman of Oman Real Estate Association adds, "Oman Real Estate Association is pleased to co-organise Oman Real Estate Expo. The exhibition provides immense opportunities for the real estate developers looking at engaging with property buyers on a face-to-face basis. We invite real estate business owners and buyers to take advantage of this platform to nurture their business."

With the support of prominent international and regional bodies such as the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises India, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (Germany), Republic of Turkey Ministry of Trade, and Muscat Municipality, Oman Design & Build Week will host country pavilions from Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Turkey, and United Kingdom, making it a truly international event. Some of the key exhibitors showcasing their products will be AKG Hardware, RICS, Salem Mohiyaddin bin Saif & bros. Trad & Cont Co, and Techno Pipes. The event will offer an educational programme for budding and established professionals from the construction sector. The free-to-attend Continued Professional Development (CPD) and Project Management Institute (PMI) certified seminars and workshops across three days will include informative topics on effective leadership in managing engineering projects, applying innovative techniques in managing projects and increasing profits by managing Risk-Cost-Claims in construction projects.

