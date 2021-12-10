Left Menu

India, US, Israel, UAE Quad meeting could happen in early 2022 in Dubai: Israeli envoy Gilon

Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon on Thursday said that India-US-Israel-UAE Quad meet could happen in early 2022 in Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 02:32 IST
Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon on Thursday said that India-US-Israel-UAE Quad meet could happen in early 2022 in Dubai. Speaking with ANI, the Israeli envoy said, "The meeting could happen in early 2022 in Dubai. The Sherpas from the four countries identified for the meet will identify the fields of cooperation in infrastructure and they will identify from each country the relevant companies for this field. When they meet in March or February in Dubai. They will have a practical-oriented approach where the diplomats will step aside and let the private companies work directly".

When asked about the probable visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India, Gilon said that the date has not yet been finalised. "The two Prime Ministers met in Glasgow in COP26 and they agreed to meet soon but there is no date yet. So, we are still working on it. I hope that it takes place in the first half of 2022," Gilon told ANI.

He also said that since the change in leadership in Israel, the two countries have had wonderful momentum and has great chemistry in their relationship. "I think that the relationship has wonderful momentum. I was fortunate and lucky to be an ambassador in such a great period of relations. Our interest is pushing the momentum. There is great chemistry that was visible between the two Prime Ministers - Narendra Modi and Naftali Bennett. Things are going in the right direction. Our task is to keep the ball rolling and keep the momentum going on," said the Israeli envoy. (ANI)

