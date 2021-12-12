Left Menu

Malaysia reports 4,626 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

Malaysia has reported 4,626 new COVID-19 infections and 31 more deaths as of midnight Saturday, the health ministry said.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-12-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 09:03 IST
Malaysia reports 4,626 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia has reported 4,626 new COVID-19 infections and 31 more deaths as of midnight Saturday, the health ministry said. Among the new cases, 20 are imported, and 4,606 are local transmissions, data from the ministry showed.

The national total thus reached 2,688,149, and the death toll has risen to 30,862. About 4,690 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,596,509.

Of the 60,778 active cases, 396 are held in intensive care, and 211 need assisted breathing. Up to 70,382 vaccine doses were reportedly administered on Saturday alone, and some 79.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021