Malaysia reports 4,626 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia has reported 4,626 new COVID-19 infections and 31 more deaths as of midnight Saturday, the health ministry said. Among the new cases, 20 are imported, and 4,606 are local transmissions, data from the ministry showed.

The national total thus reached 2,688,149, and the death toll has risen to 30,862. About 4,690 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,596,509.

Of the 60,778 active cases, 396 are held in intensive care, and 211 need assisted breathing. Up to 70,382 vaccine doses were reportedly administered on Saturday alone, and some 79.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)