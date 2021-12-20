Air Force chiefs of India, Bangladesh discuss bilateral defence cooperation

Bangladesh Air Force chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Monday called on his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and discussed avenues to enhance bilateral defense cooperation. "Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS at Air HQ today. Issues of mutual interest & avenues to enhance bilateral defense cooperation were discussed during the meeting," tweeted Indian Air Force.

Hannan is on a three-day official visit to India. Recently, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the 50th Vijay Diwas celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The visit was of historical significance given the 50th anniversary of the shared sacrifices of the people of the two countries during Bangladesh's struggle for liberation in 1971. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a landmark State Visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27.

