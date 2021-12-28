Left Menu

Afghanistan: Number of cancer patients rises amid deteriorating healthcare services

Following the deterioration in healthcare services, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the number of cancer patients is rising in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:35 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Following the deterioration in healthcare services, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the number of cancer patients is rising in the country. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said the number of patients diagnosed with cancer has increased in state hospitals, adding that 13,500 patients diagnosed with cancer, with 60 per cent female patients have been recorded since the beginning of 2021, reported Tolo News.

Findings of the MoPH show that the most frequent cancer among Afghans is breast cancer for women and oesophagus cancer for men. According to officials, health care services are deteriorating every day as state hospitals face a lack of medicine and medical equipment.

Officials at the Jamhuriat hospital, a state-owned hospital, said that not only were the patients suffering from cancer, but the total number of patients visiting the hospital, has increased as the Afghan families could not afford to go to private hospitals, reported Tolo News. They urged the World Health Organization (WHO) and other supporting agencies to assist Afghanistan's health centers and hospitals.

"We do not have enough medicine for all the patients, we give some medicine to the patients who go into surgery," said Mohammad Essa Ibrahimi, head of the cancer treatment program at Jamhuriat hospital. Roqaya, 19, has been diagnosed with cancer. She came to Jamhuriat hospital from Logar province. "My family borrowed money to buy me medicine, we have spent 13,000 Afghanis that we borrowed, I do not know how my family will find the money for the next amount of medicine," Roqaya told Tolo News.

While government hospitals face many challenges, most of the patients who are suffering from cancer are concerned about paying for their treatment. "Hospitals were giving medicine for free in the past, but there is no free medicine anymore, we buy it from outside," said Mah Gul. (ANI)

