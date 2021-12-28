Left Menu

Indian mission in Nepal organises event to promote awareness on disability issues

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj, Nepal, organised an event to recognise the need for the promotion of understanding of disability issues.

28-12-2021
Indian mission in Nepal organises event to promote awareness on disability issues. Image Credit: ANI
As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj, Nepal, organised an event to recognise the need for the promotion of understanding of disability issues. An official press release stated that the officers and other members of the Consulate attended the discussion.

The panellists highlighted the roles of their organisations viz. Manav Seva Ashram, Little Flower Leprosy Association, Rotary Club and Duncan Hospital in treatment, rehabilitation and welfare of disabled persons in Indo-Nepal border area. They also mentioned various laws and regulations of the government to ensure equal rights and opportunities to disabled persons.

Nitesh Kumar, Consul General, thanked the participants for their divergent and informative views on the topic and highlighted various programmes and schemes of the Indian government for disabled persons including the issuance of Unique Disability Identity Cards (UDID). He also stated that numerous disabled persons in different parts of the globe have overcome their mental and physical disabilities successfully through hard work and willpower. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

