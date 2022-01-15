Left Menu

Iran FM, Chinese counterpart announce implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday and the two sides announced the launch of the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation plan, reported Xinhua.

15-01-2022
Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian hold talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Wuxi, China. (Image credit: Twitter/@IRIMFA_EN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday and the two sides announced the launch of the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation plan, reported Xinhua. The two sides conducted in-depth discussions and agreed to step up cooperation on energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, and medical and health care with the announcement of the launch of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, reported Xinhua.

Wang and Abdollahian also agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, fisheries and cyber security as well as promote tripartite cooperation, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges in education, film and personnel training. The Iranian nuclear situation was also discussed between the two sides.

Stressing that Iran highly appreciates and will actively participate in the joint building of the Belt and Road, Abdollahian said during the talks emphasising that developing relations with Beijing is Tehran's top decision. Tehran is committed to reaching a set of stable guarantee agreements through serious negotiations, said Abdollahian, adding that Iran is willing to maintain close communication with Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also said that Beijing is ready to work with Tehran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. Wang also vowed to strengthen communication and coordinate actions, constantly enriching the connotation of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership. (ANI)

