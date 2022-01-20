Left Menu

Polish Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID, cancels visit to Spain, Malta

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau cancelled his visits to Spain and Malta, as he contracted COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:14 IST
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Warsaw [Poland], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau cancelled his visits to Spain and Malta, as he contracted COVID-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said. "Due to receiving a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, Minister of Foreign Affairs @RauZbigniew has cancelled his visits to Spain and Malta," Jasina wrote on Twitter.

"Minister Rau will be fulfilling his duties in accordance with procedures for this type of situation," the spokesman said. Jasina said Rau had received three vaccine shots and felt well.

According to official statistics, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of relevant deaths in Poland has exceeded 100,000. The total number of COVID-19 cases has topped 4.2 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

