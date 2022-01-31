Left Menu

Oman Defence Ministry's Secretary General calls on Air Chief Marshal, discusses bilateral ties

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:19 IST
Oman Defence Ministry's Secretary General calls on Air Chief Marshal, discusses bilateral ties
Oman Defence Ministry`s Secretary General calls on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday and discussed bilateral military engagement and training cooperation. "Dr. Mohammed Nasser Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence #Oman called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS today. Avenues to enhance #IAF & #RAFO bilateral military engagement and training cooperation were discussed," the Indian Air Force said in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali AL Zaabi attended the 11th meeting of the India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee. Kumar, from the Indian side, said that India is keeping records of all vaccinated individuals digitally with the help of the Aadhar identification system.

Notably, Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for a, said MEA in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022