Left Menu

India, Oman Air Forces prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI to enhance interoperability

Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the joint bilateral Exercise Eastern Bridge VI with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:35 IST
India, Oman Air Forces prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI to enhance interoperability
India, Oman prepares for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI . (Photo Credit - Twitter/Indian Air Force. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the joint bilateral Exercise Eastern Bridge VI with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO). The Ex Eastern Bridge VI will enhance operational efficiency through interoperability and will learn best practices and operate together.

"Enhancing operational efficiency through #Interoperability. #IAF and #RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. This event will provide a platform for both Air Forces to learn best practices and operate together," tweeted Indian Air Force. Ex Eastern Bridge V was held in October 2019 at the Air Force Base Masirah, Oman.

IAF contingent comprised MiG-29 and C-17 aircraft. It was the first time that MIG-29 fighter aircraft participated in an International Exercise outside India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022