Left Menu

Zelenskyy speaks with UN Chief amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:30 IST
Zelenskyy speaks with UN Chief amid Ukraine-Russia tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (local time) spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with Guterres, he had called for depriving Russia of the right to vote in the UN Security Council and for recognizing Moscow's actions in Ukraine as "genocide."

"To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russia's actions & statements as genocide of Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with the #UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres," Zelenskyy tweeted. Taking to Twitter, Guterres also said, "I spoke today with @ZelenskyyUa and conveyed the determination of the @UN to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians are now paramount." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022