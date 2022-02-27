Left Menu

Google halting monetization of Russian state-funded media: Reports

Google is pausing the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms, media report.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:55 IST
Google halting monetization of Russian state-funded media: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Google is pausing the ability of Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms, media report. The Russian RT channel, as well as other Russian state-funded media, will not be able to run ads on YouTube, or any other Google services, including using the search and Gmail to place ads, Reuters reported on Sunday citing spokesman Michael Aciman.

"We're actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary," Aciman said. On Friday, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) said that it was blocking Russian state media's ability to run ads and monetize them on Meta's platform. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

