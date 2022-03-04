Vietnam to ease travel restrictions on international passenger flights

Starting February 15, Vietnam will remove all coronavirus-related restrictions on international passenger flights arriving into the country.

The move was heralded as the start to a new post-pandemic era and is expected to jumpstart the country's fragile tourism industry, which accounts for nearly 10% of Vietnam's economy and took a hit during the last two years.

There has already been an uptick in interest, with many travelers looking up Vietnam entry requirements and planning future trips to the country.

Vietnam announces its reopening

Tuoi Tre, one of the most popular and widely-circulated newspapers in the country, broke the good news.

In a featured article, Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, stated, "Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic levels."

After the announcement, Vietnam has already been in talks with its airline partners to restore commercial flights. However, this isn't the first foray into restoring air routes: since the beginning of the year, Vietnam had already been reintroducing international flights across 15 key markets.

Vietnam started its long road to recovery by lifting domestic restrictions at the end of last year and began small pilot projects for Vietnamese travelers.

From there, Vietnam began welcoming foreign arrivals in November from a select number of countries. This was followed by an easing of quarantine requirements, as visitors only needed to self-isolate for three days (instead of the two weeks when the pandemic started).

The 'sandbox' projects were aimed at tourist resort areas like Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, and a handful of other popular spots. Under the program, tourists could buy a packaged tour and enjoy a stress-free trip to Vietnam. This is because accommodations were essentially all-inclusive, and tourists could enjoy activities that were limited to being in or around their accommodation during the first seven days after arrival.

The current COVID-19 situation in Vietnam

As Vietnam slowly reopens, the country is keeping a close eye on its current situation and taking the necessary health and safety measurements.

The country has recorded more than 3.4 million cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began in the beginning of 2020, and had three major waves of new cases.

According to the latest statistics, 83% of the population has had at least one dose, while 80% of locals are fully vaccinated. Likewise, the country recently started rolling out a booster program, and 40% of residents have already gotten their dose.

Although the amount of new cases has recently spiked, there are fewer hospitalizations compared to previous waves. This is likely due to the new Omicron variant, which is transmitted faster but has less serious symptoms.

Vietnam entry requirements

At the moment, the conclusive entry requirements are not confirmed. However, there are some important pieces of information that are already known.

The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam noted that under the new tourism resumption plan, incoming tourists will need to have three items:

The first is proof of full vaccination (within the past 6 months and getting the last dose at least 14 days before arrival in Vietnam) or proof of recovery from coronavirus.

Next, travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 24 hours (for a rapid antigen test) or 72 hours (for a PCR test) prior to departure.

Finally, visitors will need to take out proper travel insurance. The insurance must cover up to $10,000 and should cost around 30 USD.

Once travelers arrive in Vietnam, they will need to quarantine for the first day of their trip.

Vietnam: what to see

After being closed off for international tourism for nearly two years, it's no surprise that many travelers are excited to visit Vietnam once again.

To that extent, many have already started planning their trip. Here are the destinations that have generated the most interest during the reopening:

Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is always a popular choice. This constantly buzzing metropolis has something for everyone, whether that's exploring chic cafes and restaurants, learning more about the country's history at a museum, or going beyond the concrete streets and enjoying nature.

Speaking of nature: the iconic karsts and emerald green waters of Halong Bay is another bucket-list-worthy destination. It's no wonder why this is one of the most visited tourist spots in the country, with more than 6 million tourists flocking to the area every year. Travelers can take a boat tour around the bay, explore the nearby caves, or simply swim in the waters.

Hoi An, an important trading port since the 15th century, has retained its vintage charm and colorful houses to this day. The city's old town was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and popular attractions include the Japanese Bridge (also known as the symbol of the city!), the Museum of History and Culture, and a boat ride along the Thu Bon River.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)