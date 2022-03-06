Left Menu

Operation Ganga updates: 76 flights brought back over 15,920 Indian nationals from Ukraine

Under Operation Ganga, 76 flights have brought back over 15,920 Indians including 2500 onboard 13 flights that landed in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:00 IST
Under Operation Ganga, 76 flights have brought back over 15,920 Indians including 2500 onboard 13 flights that landed in the last 24 hours. There are 7 flights scheduled over the next 24 hours. Of these, one would be IAF C-17 flight from Rzeszow, Poland. In terms of departure points, there will be 5 flights from Budapest, one each from Rzeszow and Suceava.

In all, over 21000 Indians came out of Ukraine since the issuance of the advisory in January 2022. Out of these, 19920 Indians have already reached India. Six tranches of humanitarian aid were sent earlier and today one more tranche weighing 6 tons was dispatched by IAF flight to Poland. The MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centers operated by our Embassies, continue to operate on a 24x7 basis. The MEA Control Room has attended to 12435 calls and 9026 emails till today afternoon.

The government has also deployed "special envoys" to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of the Indian nationals. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24; three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

