US envoy discusses political, economic issues of Afghanistan with Taliban in Antalya

US Special Representative Thomas West met acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the Turkish city of Antalya on Friday and discussed the political and economic situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Antalya | Updated: 12-03-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 08:54 IST
US Special Representative Thomas West met the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaqi. (Photo Credit: Hafiz Zia Ahmad twitter). Image Credit: ANI
US Special Representative Thomas West met acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in the Turkish city of Antalya on Friday and discussed the political and economic situation in Afghanistan. "IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met this morning in Antalya in a bilateral with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Mr Tom West and accompanying delegation," the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad said in a tweet.

The two sides held detailed discussions on the current political and economic situation in Afghanistan, the spokesperson added. The two representatives met at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum amid a high-level gathering of diplomats and other leaders to exchange ideas and address international challenges.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, who met with the Taliban delegation said he covered critical issues for the Afghan people. "With colleagues, Amb Beth Jones, Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts and Charge d'Affaires McCary @USAmbKabul, spent productive time with Taliban delegation. Covered critical issues for the Afghan people: economic stabilization & growth, education, & commercial air travel," West tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the US envoy said the international community must work on human rights and protecting gains in Afghanistan. "Warmly welcome reports of universities opening across Afghanistan, especially to women. This is an important step. I hope enrollment is high and the environment is positive and secure for all," he added. (ANI)

