Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal on two-day official visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in the Nepali capital Kathmandu late on Monday evening on a two-day official visit to the Himalayan Nation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:03 IST
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud . Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in the Nepali capital Kathmandu late on Monday evening on a two-day official visit to the Himalayan Nation. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud landed in the Nepali capital from Sri Lanka on his private aircraft leading a 23-member delegation.

High level visit from the oil-rich nation to Nepal comes after a gap of 12 years. He was welcomed at the VVIP lounge at the Tribhuwan International Airport by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal. Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Nepal Musaid Suleiman M Al Marwani, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Saudi Embassy in Kathmandu were also present. During the two-day visit, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal is scheduled to hold separate courtesy meetings with President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka of Nepal also will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart early in the morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After the meeting, the two foreign ministers are scheduled to sign an agreement on enhancing mutual cooperation. The agreement will pave the way for cooperation between Nepal and Saudi Arabia in the fields of communication, education, culture, industry and sports, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Saudi Arabia is a major destination country for Nepali workers. About 400,000 Nepalis are currently employed in the Gulf country. The Saudi Prince is scheduled to return home tomorrow afternoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

