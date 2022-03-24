Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3640 against US dollar today

Left Menu

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 82 pips to 6.364 against the US dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 08:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua News reported today.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

