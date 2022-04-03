Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,743 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,743 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 11,09,744, official data showed.

03-04-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,743 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 11,09,744, official data showed. Of the new cases, 3,674 were local transmissions and 69 imported cases.

A total of 507 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 21 cases in intensive care units. Four more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,276, according to official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

