Delivering arms to Ukraine to negatively impact Moscow-Kyiv talks: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik) - Delivering weapons from the West to Ukraine will have a negative impact on the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Senate has passed bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

"Pumping Ukraine with weapons in various formats does not contribute to success in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. And, of course, this will more likely have a negative effect," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin views the senate's decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

