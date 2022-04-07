Left Menu

Delivering arms to Ukraine to negatively impact Moscow-Kyiv talks: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik) - Delivering weapons from the West to Ukraine will have a negative impact on the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:09 IST
Delivering arms to Ukraine to negatively impact Moscow-Kyiv talks: Kremlin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik) - Delivering weapons from the West to Ukraine will have a negative impact on the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Senate has passed bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

"Pumping Ukraine with weapons in various formats does not contribute to success in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. And, of course, this will more likely have a negative effect," Peskov told reporters when asked how the Kremlin views the senate's decision. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022