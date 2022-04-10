Left Menu

Taliban to resolve Durand Line tensions with Pakistan via diplomacy

Following reports over a possible military clash between the Pakistan forces and the Taliban in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, the Taliban said Saturday that the issue will be addressed via diplomacy, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The statement comes after the tensions increased between Taliban and Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani chopper was shot at the Durand Line in Nimroz province. The Pakistani side announced preparation for a military response, TOLOnews reported.

Reportedly a Pakistani army general was injured in the chopper incident in Zakir village of Chahar Burjak district. According to TOLOnews, Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesperson of the Taliban said, "The Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all countries including neighbours and does not want to be involved in any kind of tension. Officials of the Islamic Emirate are attempting to solve this and all issues by negotiations and understanding."

Meanwhile, sources told TOLOnews that both countries have assigned delegations to discuss the problem. The Pakistani government has yet to officially comment on the problem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

